Nellie E. Cox
1932 - 2020
Nellie E. Cox, 87, of Washington, died Friday, August 14, 2020, in her home. She was born October 11, 1932, in Washington County, a daughter of the late Otis and Margaret Moore Friend.

She worked for Trinity School District as an aide for the intermediate unit until her retirement in 1996. She was a lifelong member of Highland Brethren Church, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and Sunday school treasurer. She enjoyed crocheting and loved her family.

On October 11, 1957, she married John L Cox, who died May 30, 1993.

She is survived by two daughters, Robin (Dan) Anderson of Marianna and Judy Cox of Washington; daughter-in-law Sandy Cox of Washington; sister Martha Friend McAfee of Washington; eight grandchildren, April (Bud) Durbin, Erika Cox, Adam (Amanda) Cox, Sarah Purkins, Daniel (Katie) Anderson, Tim Anderson, Gage (Amanda) McCartney, Amy Cox; 12 great-grandchildren, Alexis Durbin, Jessie Durbin, Johnny Durbin, Tommy Durbin, Dylan Cox, Haleigh Cox, Landon Purkins, Liam Anderson, Charlotte Anderson, Devon Hanlin, Koen McCartney, Carleigh Minrath; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, John Cox; two sisters, Dorothy Shargots and Virginia Clutter; as well as four brothers, Otis Friend, Roy McCarty, David Friend and little Earl, who died in infancy.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, with Pastor Gary Irey officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Brethren Church Cemetery.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSPTA hospice, Alzheimer's Association or Highland Brethren Church, Marianna.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Nichol Funeral Homes
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nichol Funeral Homes
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nichol Funeral Homes
AUG
18
Interment
Highland Brethren Church Cemetery
