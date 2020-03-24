Nellie Hainer Clayton, 101, of Washington, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born February 12, 1919, in West Bethlehem Township, a daughter of Norman Hainer and Mary Theakston Hainer.

Mrs. Clayton was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was primarily a homemaker, but had worked at Woolworth's and Peppino's.

Mrs. Clayton enjoyed going to her camp in the mountains with her husband. She also enjoyed hosting family holiday dinners, baking and canning and was known for her delicious homemade coconut cream pies and fudge.

On June 9, 1947, she married Albert Daniel Clayton, Jr., who died February 25, 1970.

Surviving are a son, Daniel (Bonita) Clayton of Washington; a daughter, Shirley (Timothy) Conley of Meadowlands; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are brothers Roy, Blaine, Herschell and Raymond Hainer; and sisters Norma Hainer and Esther Doty.

Mrs. Clayton will be laid to rest in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.