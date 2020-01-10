Nellie Louise Gorby Tustin, 75, of Richhill Township, Greene County, passed away at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Washington Hospital, after being in failing health the past several years.

Born June 16, 1944, in Marshall County, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Martin and Amanda Williams Gorby.

Nellie was a member of Bristoria Baptist Church, Holbrook, where she was its Sunday school teacher. She was a former member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and the custodian.

Nellie was a former member of Aleppo Grange, now known as Harvey-Aleppo Grange. She was a former caregiver for the elderly in Marshall and Greene counties, as long as her health permitted. Nellie was an avid volunteer for community events including the Aleppo Township food pantry. She was an animal lover. Nellie collected chicken salt and pepper shakers.

She is survived by three children, Willie (Jody Webster) Tustin, with whom Nellie made her home, Tina (Arnold) Wickham of Wind Ridge and Candace "Candie" (Jason) Webster of Graysville; seven grandchildren, Stacy Phillips, Brandon Wickham, Michael Tustin, Patience Webster, Amanda Behm, Travis Minton and Noah Webster; 11 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Christine "Christy" (Charles) Johnson of Jollytown, Doris "Sue" Pendergast of Georgetown, W.Va., Wanda Vitagliano of Carmichaels and ErmaJean "Sis" Barnhart of Deep Valley; five brothers, Joe (Susan Hill) Gorby of Georgetown, Larry (Marge) Gorby of Littleton, W.Va., Don (Mary) Gorby of Littleton, Frank (Mary Howard) Gorby of Littleton and Thomas (Zelma) Gorby of Charleston, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Howard William Tustin Jr.; her companion of nine years, Walter McDowell; two brothers, Alvin Gorby and Charles Howard Gorby in infancy; one grandchild, Christopher Minton.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 13, in the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Richhill Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bristoria Baptist Church, 899 Bristoria Road, Holbrook, PA 15341.

