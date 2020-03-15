Nellie Naomi Fritchman (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC.
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA
15359
(724)-499-5181
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC.
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC.
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC.
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
View Map
Obituary
Nellie Naomi Fritchman, 89, of Sycamore, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

Born October 23, 1930, in Wyano, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Raymond and Daisy Bell Hice Daniels.

Nellie moved from Detroit, Mich., in 1990 to Morris Township. She was a member of Waynesburg Bible Chapel. Nellie was also a member of the Waynesburg Senior Citizens. She was employed as a cook/dishwasher at Townhouse Restaurant, Eat-n-Park and Howard Johnson Motel, all in Washington. Nellie enjoyed bowling. She loved going to church and attending activities at the Senior Life.

Nellie is survived by a daughter, Cathy (David) Bird of Morris Township; three stepchildren, Bobby (Donna) Wilson of Fredricktown, Md., Gary Fritchman and Kenny Fritchman; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a half brother, John J. Daniels, of Canton, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Wilson, who passed in 1977; her second husband, Frank Fritchman, who passed in 2014; two sons, Ralph Howard and John Robert Wilson; a daughter, Carol Ann Wagner; two brothers, Ralph Raymond and David James Daniels; three sisters, Dorothy Vojtek, Ruth Carpenter and Susan Kostra; and a stepson, Michael Fritchman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, with Pastor Larry Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

To view and sign a tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 15, 2020
