Nellie Naomi Fritchman, 89, of Sycamore, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

Born October 23, 1930, in Wyano, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Raymond and Daisy Bell Hice Daniels.

Nellie moved from Detroit, Mich., in 1990 to Morris Township. She was a member of Waynesburg Bible Chapel. Nellie was also a member of the Waynesburg Senior Citizens. She was employed as a cook/dishwasher at Townhouse Restaurant, Eat-n-Park and Howard Johnson Motel, all in Washington. Nellie enjoyed bowling. She loved going to church and attending activities at the Senior Life.

Nellie is survived by a daughter, Cathy (David) Bird of Morris Township; three stepchildren, Bobby (Donna) Wilson of Fredricktown, Md., Gary Fritchman and Kenny Fritchman; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a half brother, John J. Daniels, of Canton, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Wilson, who passed in 1977; her second husband, Frank Fritchman, who passed in 2014; two sons, Ralph Howard and John Robert Wilson; a daughter, Carol Ann Wagner; two brothers, Ralph Raymond and David James Daniels; three sisters, Dorothy Vojtek, Ruth Carpenter and Susan Kostra; and a stepson, Michael Fritchman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, with Pastor Larry Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

