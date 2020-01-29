Nelson Gary Magnetta, 70, of Tuttle, Okla., passed way Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Okla., surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.

Nelson was born March 31, 1949, in Washington, to Lawrence M. and Emma H. Craig Magnetta.

He graduated from McGuffey High School in his hometown of Claysville. He then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was later stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City and worked as a jet engine mechanic. He was an avid car enthusiast, an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Emma, as well as his brother, Lawrence "Larry" Magnetta.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nikki and husband Tim Owens of Mustang, Okla., and Kelly and husband Dewayne of Oklahoma City, and six grandchildren, Madyson, Gage, Karsyn, Meagan, Caden and Teagen. He is also survived by his nephew, Michael Magnetta of Moore, Okla.

Arrangements were handled by Absolute Economical Funeral Home in Oklahoma City. A graveside service was held at Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City.