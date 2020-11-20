1/1
Nelson J. Porter
Nelson J. Porter, 81, of Canton Township, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 16, 1939, in Washington, the only son of James and Adeline Magnetta Porter.

Mr. Porter worked as a machinist and a gunsmith.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Mr. Porter was a member of the Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Washington County Horseshoe Club.

He enjoyed gun collecting, pitching horseshoes, and was an avid sports fan.

On March 31, 1962, in the Greenside United Presbyterian Church, he married Estella Solomon. Mrs. Porter passed away November 6, 2014.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Brian (Angel) Porter of Louisville, Ky.; two grandsons, James and Noah Porter; two nephews, Donald (Doreen) Zimak, and Daniel (Amber) Solomon; a niece, Mary (Stephen) McDonald.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, November 21, in the Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director. Reverend Don Coleman will officiate. Interment will follow in the Washington Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all those attending the service must wear a mask.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-7710
