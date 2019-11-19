Nicholas Frank Rummo, 92, of Washington, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born March 24, 1927, in Washington, a son of the late Frank and Evelyn Palermo Rummo.

A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, he was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Mr. Rummo was retired as an administrator at Brockway Glass and had also worked in the mail room at First National Bank.

An avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan, Nick enjoyed playing golf and bowling at the Alpine Club.

On June 7, 1953, he married Virginia Lee McMurray, who died July 17, 2019. They had celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage.

Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly (David Vice) Tewart of Springboro, Ohio, and Patricia "Patty" Carns of Washington; two grandchildren, Erin (Clayton) Strunk and Jake Tewart; and two great-grandchildren, Eryk and Carter Strunk.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Salvatore Rummo.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where an additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Friday, November 22. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery, with military rites accorded graveside by the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

