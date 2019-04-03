Nicholas G. Loncaric III, 74, of Bulger, died suddenly Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Washington Hospital.
He was born August 27, 1944, a son of the late Mary Boni and Nicholas Loncaric Jr.
He was the beloved and adored husband of the late Margaret B. "Peggy" Bigger Loncaric; special uncle of Robert (Angela) Greenslate, Eric Greenslate and the late Mary Lou Greenslate; adored great-uncle of Robert III, Evan, Ethan, Eric Jr., Michael and Justin Greenslate; and great-great-uncle of Maddie and Sawyer.
Also surviving are numerous cousins, friends and neighbors.
Family to receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service, PC, Edward M. Herrick, supervisor/owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, North Fayette Township, Imperial, 724-695-7332, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4.
Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.