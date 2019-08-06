Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, of Washington, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born August 21, 1993, in Reading, a son of Ron and Vicky Grove Cumer, who survive.

He attended Washington Alliance Church.

Nicholas was a 2012 graduate of Washington High School and received his bachelor's degree in exercise physiology from St. Francis University in 2016. He also obtained his master's degree in cancer care from St. Francis. He was looking forward to beginning his career in cancer care and helping his patients, for which many said he had a remarkable gift.

He volunteered at Washington Hospital and worked in its physical therapy department.

Nicholas was an avid sports fan and played tennis, basketball and girls volleyball while in high school. He was also a member of the band, both at Wash High and St. Francis. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta academic fraternity.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his birth mother, Jennifer Braddock of Reading; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Sally Shrader; his paternal grandparents, Dave and Lois Cumer; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his Yorkie-poo, Maxie.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, with Pastor Brian Greenleaf officiating. All other services are private.