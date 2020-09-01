Nicholas "Nick" Scarfo Jr., 93, of Burgettstown, passed Sunday, August 30, 2020.

He was born May 9, 1927, in McKeesport, a son of Joseph and Margaret Principatto Scarfo.

Mr. Scarfo was a veteran serving in the United States Army. He then worked for Starvaggi Industries in Weirton, W.Va., as a diesel mechanic for more than 40 years.

On April 28, 1947, he married Marie Edna Spencer, who passed March 29, 2017.

Nicholas was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher for many years, always giving kids candy after Sunday school. He loved working in his garage, his dog "Ivy Grace" and riding his scooter throughout the neighborhood talking to neighbors.

Surviving are a daughter, Tammy (Jamie) Till of Burgettstown; two sons, John (Kimberly) Scarfo of Follansbee, W.Va., and Randy (Diana) Scarfo of Brilliant Ohio; a sister, Carmela Fehl of Midway; a sister-in-law, Marie Scarfo; eight grandchildren, John, Robert, Matthew and Mark Scarfo, Jessica Hritz, Thomas Shanahan, Nicole and Dallas Scarfo; nine great-grandchildren.

Deceased are three brothers, Joseph, Roy and Frank Scarfo; two sisters, Mary Cohen and Jeannette Mull.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.