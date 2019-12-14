Nick Brosick Jr., 74, of Lawrence, formerly of California, passed away with his family by his side Wednesday, December 11, 2019.Born September 27, 1945, he was a son of the late Justina and Nick Brosick Sr.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Lane Brosick for 24 years; loving dad of Renee (Bob) Moore, Sharon (Marty) Shemansky and Karen Brosick (significant other Josh Acton); cherished Pap Pap of Bobby Moore, Kalyn Moore, Mikayla Shemansky, Shawn Geletei, Zachary Geletei, Macee Shemansky, Chase Shemansky and Larissa Geletei; Great Pap Pap of Brandi, Mason and Kairi; dear brother of Diane (Ed) Behrendt, Barbara (the late Joe) Elsleger, Karen (Ken) Carney and the late Sharon Paholsky; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nick was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler, Pirate and Penguin fan. Nick was a proud U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, who served on the USS Hull. He was a trustee of Veterans of Foreign Wars District 24, jr. vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars 8308 in Lawrence, life member of Cecil American Legion Post 793, a life member of , as well as many social organizations.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, with burial at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors following at 12:30 p.m.

EVERYONE PLEASE WEAR BLACK AND GOLD OR CAMO FOR VISITATION AND/OR THE FUNERAL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Program of Western Pennsylvania at www.wpawoundedwarrior.org. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.