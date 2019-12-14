Nick Brosick Jr.

Nick Brosick Jr., 74, of Lawrence, formerly of California, passed away with his family by his side Wednesday, December 11, 2019.Born September 27, 1945, he was a son of the late Justina and Nick Brosick Sr.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Lane Brosick for 24 years; loving dad of Renee (Bob) Moore, Sharon (Marty) Shemansky and Karen Brosick (significant other Josh Acton); cherished Pap Pap of Bobby Moore, Kalyn Moore, Mikayla Shemansky, Shawn Geletei, Zachary Geletei, Macee Shemansky, Chase Shemansky and Larissa Geletei; Great Pap Pap of Brandi, Mason and Kairi; dear brother of Diane (Ed) Behrendt, Barbara (the late Joe) Elsleger, Karen (Ken) Carney and the late Sharon Paholsky; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nick was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler, Pirate and Penguin fan. Nick was a proud U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, who served on the USS Hull. He was a trustee of Veterans of Foreign Wars District 24, jr. vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars 8308 in Lawrence, life member of Cecil American Legion Post 793, a life member of , as well as many social organizations.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, with burial at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors following at 12:30 p.m.

EVERYONE PLEASE WEAR BLACK AND GOLD OR CAMO FOR VISITATION AND/OR THE FUNERAL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Program of Western Pennsylvania at www.wpawoundedwarrior.org. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019
