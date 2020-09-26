Nickey "Nick" James Cross, 56, of Washington, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born November 23, 1963, in Washington, a son of James E. "Sonny" Cross and the late Bona Jean Hennamin Cross.

He was a member of Davidson Methodist, and a 1982 graduate of Trinity High School.

He worked for Redevelopment Authority of Washington County and was a brick layer with the family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cutting grass on his tractor, going on road trips, and collecting old toy tractors. Nick also enjoyed the company of his animals, Princess, Lily and Pea, and his fur friends, Scout and Max.

On May 28, 2005, he married the love of his life, Beth May Cross, who survives and enjoyed 16 wonderful years together. Also surviving are two children, Christopher and Nathan Cross; a sister, Linda Gatten; nephew Justin (Amanda) Cross; and sister-in-law Wendy May, all of Washington; a cousin and like a brother, Mike "Squeaker" (Stacey) Cross of Scenery Hill; cousins Rick and Mike (Michelle) Cross, both of Washington; and Mary Beth Staub and daughter Taylor, who were like a sister and niece to him.

He was preceded in death by mother Bona Jean Cross; and brother-in-law Barry Gatten.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, September 27, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, with Pastor Travis officiating.

Interment will be private in the Venice Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to The American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or www.cancer.org.