Nicole Lynn Boyer, 35, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1985, a daughter of Floyd Boyer and wife Tanya of Follansbee, W.Va., and the late Brenda Rahr Boyer.

Nicole was a hard worker, having been employed by WalMart and as a waitress for Denny's, Eat 'n Park and TGIFridays.

She was truly a "Daddy's Girl" and enjoyed working on cars with her father.

Surviving, in addition to her father and stepmother, are four brothers, Eric B., Seth and Mason Boyer, and Caden Gortney; three sisters, Mia and Caitlyn Coviello, and Baily Gortney; two nieces and two nephews.

Regrettably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be no public visitation. A public service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later time once the C.D.C. restrictions are lifted.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to her family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown PA 15021.