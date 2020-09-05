1/1
Nicole Renee (McCartney) Finney
1981 - 2020
Nicole Renee McCartney Finney, 38, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 29, 2020.

She was born October 24, 1981, in Washington, a daughter of Richard (Janet Ward) McCartney and Michelle Glendenning Gontas.

Nicole loved the beach, played softball, and ran track. She was a member of the Barefoot Riders, and loved writing short stories for children. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

She was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Surviving are a son, Geffrey Brown of Washington; three daughters, Haley Finney, Emily Finney and Zia Brown, all of Washington; a brother, Jeremy Gontas of Washington; a sister, Jennifer (Jerad) Cline of Meadowlands; and her longtime friend, Bob Weller.

Deceased are grandparents Carl and Margaret McCartney, and Jim and Patty Glendenning; stepfather Richard Gontas; and nephew Logan Cline.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services were private. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 5, 2020.
