Nila Jean Camino Nagy, formerly of Washington, passed away of natural causes Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Durham, N.C., at the age of 84.

She was born August 17, 1935, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Robert and Erma Sisley Camino.

Mrs. Nagy was a 1953 graduate of Brownsville High School and a 1956 graduate of the Washington Hospital School of Nursing. She worked in the delivery room and nursery at the Washington Hospital until her retirement in 1994.

Nila met her husband, Andrew Paul "Ted" Nagy, who passed in 2013, while she was a nursing school student and he was working as a mason building an addition to the hospital. They were married June 8, 1956.

Mrs. Nagy is survived by her two sons, Michael Nagy (Carol) of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Mark Nagy (Diana) of Canonsburg; four loving grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica), Alexander, Katherine and Nilan; and two adoring great-grandsons, Ludovic and Nikolai.

Nila was a member of the Avery Methodist Church of Washington before moving to North Carolina in 2013.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life ceremony for both Nila and Ted on the North Carolina Outer Banks.