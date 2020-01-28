Nina Ruth Harvey Adams, 79, of Mt.Morris, died at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home, after a courageous 30 month battle with cancer.

She was born Friday, March 8, 1940, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Garvey "Shorty" Truman Harvey and Ruth "Boots" Moon Harvey.

Mrs. Adams was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and helped lead worship. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Mt. Morris and the Central Greene Retired Teachers Association. Nina loved to be on the go and travel. She was a devoted NaNal to her seven grandchildren. She worked for 31 years as a cook for Central Greene School District finishing her career at the Perry Elementary School. Nina considered all the students as her Perry Township family.

Nina received wonderful care at Amedisys Hospice during her illness.

Her husband, Robert Dale Adams, whom she married on June 11, 1955, died April 17, 2015.

Surviving are one daughter, Beverly McIntire and her husband John, of Mt. Morris, two sons, Rev. Joseph Adams and his wife Blenda J. of Leesburg, Va., and John R. Adams and his wife Terri of Morgantown, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Jamie Pack and her husband Clint, Kelly Casto and her husband Bristin, Zachary Adams, Matthew Adams and his wife Kara, Luke Adams and his wife Angela, Jordan Adams, and Ryan Adams; four great-grandchildren, Lincoln Pack, Shelby Pack, Grant Pack and Lane Casto; one sister, Betty Kiger of Mt. Morris; one brother, William R. "Butch" Harvey of Akron, Ohio; her stepsister, Joann Herrington of Mt. Morris; and her stepmother, Virginia Harvey of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one brother, Duane Harvey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30 in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service with Pastor Tim Shuttlesworth officiating, Friday, January 31 in the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 103 School Road, Mt. Morris, PA 15349. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.