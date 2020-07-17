1/1
Nobuko Bucy
Nobi Bucy, 86, of Venetia, formerly of Okinawa, Japan, was taken from her family by Covid-19 Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Nobi is survived by two daughters, Stefanie (Randy) Powell, Joyce Bucy; granddaughter Brittni (Ryan) Itzel; grandsons Nathaniel (Kaylee) Powell and Alexander (Mandy) Powell; great-grandson Landon Fonagy; great-granddaughters Avalynn Itzel, Adelyn Cipriani-Powell; brothers Seisho Shikina, Morimichi Shikina; sister Yoshiko Shimabukuro; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Bucy; and sister Hatsu.

Nobi was so loved by her entire family and anyone who knew her. The devastation of losing someone so special because of Covid-19 is real.

Private services will be held with burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

In lieu of flowers, PLEASE WEAR A MASK.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
