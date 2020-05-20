Nola Louise Carrier
1946 - 2020
Nola Louise Carrier, 73, of Eighty Four, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born December 29, 1946, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late Stanley and Reta Drummond Carpeta.Nola was passionate about horses and spent many years caring for and riding them. She also enjoyed golf.She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Frank W. Carrier; a daughter, Ashley Carrier; two grandchildren, Nash Gessel and Lane William Carrier; a sister, Cynthia Miller; and many nieces and nephews.At the request of her family, all services will be private.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 20, 2020.
