Noritta Joyce Hemphill Miller, 83, a resident of The Masonic Village at Sewickley, where she received exceptional care for the past 18 years, formerly of Hindman Avenue in Burgettstown, passed away Saturday evening, March 23, 2019.

She was born June 13, 1935, in Washington Hospital, a daughter of the late Robert Walter Hemphill and Roberta Weaver Hemphill Lee. A 1953 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, she also attended Bethany College in West Virginia and Pinkerton Business School in Pittsburgh. Mrs. Miller was a member of Burgettstown Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Amy Jo Miller Wengryn and husband Thomas Hansen of Beaver; grandsons Gregory Wengryn Jr. and wife Marisa of Lewes, Del., and Samuel Wengryn of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren Lukas and Anna Wengryn; sister Joanne Malone and husband J. Loyd of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother-in-law William Miller and wife Donna of Jefferson Hills; sisters-in-law Sally Tomasevich and husband Steve and Barbara Powell and husband J. Patrick, both of McDonald, and Martha Lee of Munster, Ind.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her stepfather, James Ralph "Brickey" Lee; her former husband, Jacob Miller; her granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Wengryn; and her son-in-law, Gregory Wengryn Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, with the Rev. Tim Reichard and the Rev. Cinda Isler co-officiating. She will be laid to rest in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Paris. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Western PA Chapter, 600 Waterfront Drive 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.cff.org.