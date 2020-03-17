Norma Eileen Wesner Colucci, 89, of Venetia, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Virgil D. Colucci; loving mother of Chris (Lorelei) Colucci, Barbara Collum and David (Marion) Colucci; dear grandmother of Brian, Robin (Greg), Bill, and the late Shane and Bobby; great-grandmother of Emily; sister of the late Shirley Presto; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Norma was a sales clerk at Gimbels Department Store for 28 years and retired later in life from Centimark Corp. at Southpointe. She was an avid gardener and from dusk to dawn spent her time gardening.

Arrangements by Beinhauers, 724-941-3211. Family and friends were welcome from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.

