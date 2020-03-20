Norma Jean Reedy completed this part of her earthly journey March 18, 2020, at Brookdale Santa Fe in Edmond, Okla.

Norma Jean was born in Washington March 19, 1931. She was the daughter of Samuel Barlow and Eliza Storey Barlow, who preceded her in death. Norma Jean was the youngest of 10 children.

Norma Jean married Samuel Reedy on October 5, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2014. Norma Jean was a homemaker.

She volunteered at Lake Park Elementary School for several years as the PTA president. She served as an election judge with the Oklahoma County Election Board. She also organized many successful fundraising events for various little league sports programs.

Her most important priority was the care of her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Denise Merillat and son-in-law, Jason Merillat of Houston, Texas; and her son, Dennis Reedy and daughter-in-law, Shelley Reedy of Edmond. She had seven grandchildren, Michael Hartung, Lauren Hartung, Alexis Hartung, Sara Merillat, Derek Reedy, Daniel Reedy and Taryn Reedy. She has one surviving sister, Ethel Day of Fresno, Calif.

She will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21. The service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brookdale Santa Fe in Edmond.