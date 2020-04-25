Norma Jean Coffey, 89, of Washington, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born January 16, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Wesley and Julia Floyd Barney. Mrs. Coffey was a lifelong resident of Washington and was a member of the Hart Avenue Nazarene Church.

She attended Washington High School and in the early 1950s she worked in the dietary department of Washington Hospital. She then went on to work as a custodian at Trinity Middle School and then for Kellermeyer Cleaning Services, doing custodial work at Sears in Washington Crown Center Mall.

She loved her gospel songs, Cornerstone Television, watching cooking shows and collecting cookbooks. She loved her family and attending Barney family reunions. She also loved her dog, Talia, and all her stray cats.

On September 15, 1955, she married George Raymond Coffey, who died in 2008.

Surviving are a daughter, Glenda (David) Burt of Washington; two grandsons, Danny (Natasha) Burt of Belle Vernon and Duane Burt of Amity; two great-grandchildren, Damien and Dakota Burt; a stepgranddaughter, Davina (Ryan) Hopper of Washington; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren, Morgan (Noah) Pattison, Mia (Jarel) Pattison, Jacob Pattison, Grace Hopper, Wyatt Hopper, Jackson Hopper and Zakery, Zayden and Zakoda Burt; three "daughters of heart," Evelyn (Jerry) Hickman of Richeyville, Patricia (Jeffrey) Briggs of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Crystal (Kenny) Morris of West Alexander; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are four brothers, Carl, Russell, Merle and Paul Barney; three sisters, Emma Christine, Elsie and Thelma; and a stepgrandson, David Burt Jr.

All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.

