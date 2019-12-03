Norma Jean Gee (1926 - 2019)
Norma Jean Ward Gee, 93, of Winter Park, Fla. passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from pneumonia.

Born on November 1, 1926, in Washington, Norma married Albert Gee on July 26, 1947. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Walters of Maitland, Fla. and Nancy (Mike) Kern of Madison, Wis. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sondra (Greg) May of McLean, Va.; Lauren (Nathan) Potter of Hudsonville, Mich., Gretchen Kern of Pendleton, Ore., Greg (Lisa) Walters of Oviedo, Fla. and Michelle (Aric) Hall of Madison, Wis.; and seven greatgrandchildren. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Washington.

At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the organization of your choice.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019
