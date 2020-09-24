Norma Jean Houston, 96, of Washington, was called home to be with her Lord Sunday, September 20, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

She was born May 31, 1924, in Washington, a daughter of Hysee and Madeline Miller Day.

Mrs. Houston attended Trinity High School and worked in the cafeteria at Joe Walker Elementary School.

She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and Lagonda Homemakers Club.

Mrs. Houston's hobbies included crocheting and solving word search puzzles as well as all kinds of other puzzles. She loved flowers, her yard and sitting on her front porch. She also loved to cut her grass but hated her new tractor.

On July 8, 1943, she married Ray E. Houston, who died November 6, 2003.

Surviving are a son, Vaughn Houston (Freda Christman) of Washington; a daughter, Marsha (Mark) Dille of Eighty Four; three grandchildren, Duane (Laura) Rodgers, Sharon (Bill) Coffield and Joel (Stephanie) Houston; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Beverly Caldwell; a brother, Bill Day; and two sisters, Ruth Hennick and Joyce Duval.

Friends will be received from 4 till 7 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. During visitation, only 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time.

Services and burial in Prosperity Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.