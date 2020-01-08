Norma Jean Jones, 70, of Canonsburg, died peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020, in the home of her daughter in Canonsburg.

She was born July 16, 1949, in Westland, the baby of 21 children born to Peter and Elizabeth Bolner Merigo.

Mrs. Jones was a 1970 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and was a member of St. Patrick Church in Canonsburg.

Norma Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but most important was the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Her husband, James Michael Jones, passed away May 19, 1994.

Surviving are her only daughter, Marietta Jones; two grandchildren, Brendan Davis and Sariya Jones; her companion, Timothy Melvin; three brothers; four sisters; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are 13 siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the or to Norma's family.

