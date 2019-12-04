Norma Jean Kline, 82, of Rices Landing, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, in Christiana Hospital, Newark, Del., from injuries sustained in a fall.

She was born June 23, 1937, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Edgar R. and Thelma Brand Gabler.

She was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School and West Virginia University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in home economics.

Norma Jean began her career teaching home economics in Fairfax County, Va. After relocating to Rices Landing, she taught home economics for several years in the Jefferson-Morgan School District. She received state recognition for the child care program she developed at Jefferson-Morgan.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, Town and Country Garden Club, and Greene County Association of School Retirees. Norma Jean was active in numerous community development organizations.

On June 3, 1959, she married Harold Murray Kline, who passed away May 17, 2011.

Surviving are two sons, Bradley (Janette Schuster) Kline of Rices Landing and Bruce (Beth Phillips) Kline of Elkton, Md. She was the beloved "Neny" to her grandchildren, Mackenzie (Janelle) Kline, Alex (Jessica) Kline, Katherine Kline, Ethan Kline, Erin Kline and Julianna Kline. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Winston, Emmett, Ellie and Harrison Kline, and three brothers, Ernie (Sue) Gabler, Raymond (Pat) Gabler and Herb Gabler.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, in First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, 169 West College Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Inurnment will be in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, 169 W. College Street, P.O. Box 446, Waynesburg, PA 15370.