Norma Jean Moore, 81, of Washington, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, in South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Canonsburg.

She was born on August 25, 1938, in West Pike Run Township, a daughter of the late Albert and Ida Mae Rogers.

Norma graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School in 1956.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Washington for 40 years, serving as a deacon, trustee and elder. She was presently a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Washington.

Norma worked in the cafeteria at Washington Park School, for nine years, before retiring in 2000, to babysit her granddaughter.

On June 21, 1958, she married John "Jack" Moore, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage in 2017, before his passing that year.

Survivors include her children, Larry R. (Lisa) Moore, James R. (Paula) Moore, Lea Ann (Brian) Berry and Sherie (Brian) Ward, all of Washington; eight grandchildren, Ryan and Mitchell Moore, Lauren and Jamie Moore, Jaclyn (Cody) Ketchum, Brent Berry, and Maci and Jackson Ward; two great-grandchildren, Kinzlea and Kolson Ketchum; a brother, Albert (Carol) Rogers of Canonsburg; a sister, Linda (Stanley) Kreminsky of Washington; several nieces; and a nephew.

Deceased are two sisters, Shirley Carroll and Ruth Rudinsky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 22.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

