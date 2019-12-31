Norma Jean Roberts, 84, of Benwood, W.Va., formerly of Waynesburg, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Wheeling Hospital.

She was born May 6, 1935, in Greene County a the daughter of the late Lee R. and Bernice L. McNay Martin.

She was a retired cook of 24 years from Marshall County Schools and retired worker of 22 years from Oglebay Glass Shop.

Norma Jean opened her heart and home to all. Family, friends and neighbors were her most cherished possessions and was known as "grandma" to her extended family's children.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed nothing more than to have a house full of people she loved. For those who knew her, she was a wonderful cook and you never left hungry from her home.

Her hands were seldom idle, as she poured love and affection into every stitch of her hand-sewn quilts, personalized Christmas stockings and sock monkeys, which are cherished gifts to all that received them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Ralph Martin.

Survivors include two sons, Rod Roberts of Champaign, Ill., Randy (Gloria) Roberts of Rayland, Ohio; one daughter, Rita (Bob) Kramer of Jacobsburg, Ohio; five granddaughters, Cindy (Steve) Dobbs of Follansbee, W.Va., Amanda (Matt) Wiseman of Salem, W.Va., Rhiannon Kramer, Cheyanne Kramer both of Jacobsburg, Ohio, Leah Roberts of Champaign, Ill.; two brothers, Raymond (Bessie) Martin of Waynesburg, Kenneth (Joyce) Martin of Polk City, Fla.; three step-grandsons, Robert Kramer of Columbus, Ohio, Pete (Lorain) Russell of Rayland, Ohio, Scott (Stacy) Russell of Bridgeport, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Grisell Funeral Home and Crematory, 400 Jefferson Avenue, Moundsville, W.Va., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, with Pastor Pete Walburn officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Moundsville.

Norma Jean made friends wherever she went and was the sweetest woman you could know. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and wonderful memories. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Sympathy expressions may be made at grisellfuneralhomes.com.