Norma Jean Weaver Corso
1932 - 2020
Norma Jean Weaver Corso, 88, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born February 2, 1932, in Rogersville, a daughter of the late George R. Weaver Sr. and Ruth McDonald Weaver Eddy.

Norma Jean was a lifetime resident of Greene County. She worked at Poach's Shop-N-Save in Waynesburg for 21 years.

Surviving are her children, Marsha Corso Danko (Robert) of Masontown, Anthony Corso (Tracey) of Masontown and Holly Corso Palone (Dino) of St. John, Virgin Islands; her grandchildren, Debra VanMeter, Kim Vicities, Anthony Corso II, Justin Corso, Benjamin Corso, Travis Corso, Heidi Franks Owens and Michael Franks Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her former husband, Albert J. Corso. Also surviving are a sister, Freda Davis Roberts of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Albert James Corso Jr.; and a sister, McClease Stevenson Rigby.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, with the Rev. Harold O. Kelley officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
