Norma Jean Wise Bilby, 89, of Washington, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Standish Personal Care Home.

She was born October 3, 1930, in Washington, a daughter of the late Harry Telford and Margaret Cecilia Moore Gallagher.

Norma was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School.

Mrs. Bilby had worked for Bell Telephone, RCA and Grants Department Store.

She was a member of, and Deaconess at, Arise Christian Fellowship, formerly Broad Street Baptist Church.

Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On April 16, 1953, she married Wayne W. Wise, who died January 18, 2000.

Surviving are three children, Kathy Lynn Wise (Robert) Ross of Washington, Mark Wayne Wise of Prosperity and James Todd (Raelynn) Wise of Washington; eight grandchildren, Justin (Anastasia) Ross, Amber (John) Byrd, Jared (Jennifer) Ross, Mariah Wise, Kaleigh (Brandon) Yonish, Darian Wise, Michala Wise and Brendon Wise; seven great-grandchildren, John and Emily Byrd, Jameson and Roxanna Ross, Sawyer Ross, and Liam and Reagan Yonish; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a husband, Robert M. Bilby.

Deceased are four brothers, Phil Gallagher, Andy Gallagher, Harry Gallagher Jr. and Robert Gallagher; and two sisters, Ruth Cholak and Viola Anderson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, with Pastor Tim Lindsay officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Hospice, 95 W. Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301, or Arise Christian Fellowship, 682 Broad Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.