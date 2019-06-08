Norma Mae Grillo Kleiman, 92, of Avon, Ohio, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Avon Oaks.

She was born May 24, 1927 in Cecil, daughter of the late John and Alma Mersnik Grillo, Sr.

She was a homemaker and she enjoyed playing the lottery and watching the home shopping network.

Surviving are nieces, Pam (Eric) Miller of Lorain, Ohio, Dana (Jim) Russo of Erie; nephew, Dr. Rick (Sandy) Tomassi of Erie; and several other nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Saul Kleiman; two sisters, Irvine Tomassi and Dolores Cox; and a brother, John Grillo, Jr.

To fulfill her wishes, there will be no visitation and graveside service and burial will be in the Melrose Cemetery, Bridgeville, at 1 p.m Monday, June 10.

Arrangements entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil, Pa.