Norma L. Simmen, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 21, 1924, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late J. Albert and Bertha Isaac Spence Sr. She celebrated 52 years in loving matrimony with her husband, Oscar N. Simmen Jr., who passed away February 17, 1998.

She resided on Lucetta Drive, Carroll Township, Lignelli Manor, and most recently at the Residence at Hilltop.

Norma was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church, and in recent years joined True Vine Anglican Church in Monongahela.

Norma's mission was caring for and loving her family and friends. She nurtured not only her children, but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, Grace Lutheran quilter, gardener and baker. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, good books, recipes and especially Bible studies.

During World War II, she was employed at the draft board and Liggett's Spring & Axel as a railcar inspector. She was a proud member of the original Mother's Club, AARP and Monongahela Historical Society. She graduated from Monongahela High School in 1942.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Paul (Fay) Spence of Hudson, Fla.; her children, Arlene (Wayne) Hammerstrom of Belle Vernon, Oscar (Donna) Simmen III of Monongahela, Joyce (Dennis) O'Dell of Monongahela, Noreen Tonti of New Eagle; grandchildren Joseph (Amy) Snodgrass Jr., Jill (Jon) Mascara, David (Jamie) Simmen, Daniel Simmen, Michael (Amanda) O'Dell, Sean (Deidre) O'Dell, Carrie (Andrew) Codelka, Kevin (Jen) Hammerstrom; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many special nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, J. Albert (Rose) Spence Jr.; two sisters, Eliza J. (Elmer) Towner, Margaret (Albert) Van Kirk Lape; and beloved son-in-law William Tonti.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monongahela Area Library, 813 W. Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063, or True Vine Anglican Church, P.O. Box 151, Monongahela, PA 15063.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norma's family has chosen private visitations and funeral services. Interment will be held in the Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela.

