Norma M. Bode Ogrodowski, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020.

She was a graduate of Canonsburg High School, where she was a majorette. Norma was employed as the dietitian for Canonsburg General Hopital before retiring with her late husband, Joseph Ogrodowski to Florida.

Norma is survived by her three children, Pamela Frye (Mark), Jeffrey Ogrodowski (MaryAnn) and Todd Ogrodowski; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, beginning at 3 p.m. in Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home. Immediately following, at 4 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapel of Christian Faith.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla.

Condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.