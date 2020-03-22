Norma M. Lemmi, of Burgettstown, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her son's home in Hopewell Township.

Norma was born December 26, 1921, in Bentleyville, a daughter of the late Premo and Flora Truzzi Solliani.

Mrs. Lemmi attended a two-room school and then graduated from Bentleyville High School in 1941. During World War II, she worked for Claton Lambert in Detroit, Mich., making 45-millimeter shells for the U.S. Navy.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Burgettstown and joined the Christian Mothers in June 1972, where she enjoyed making pierogies and going on field trips.

On July 27, 1972, she married Aldo Lemmi, who later passed away July 2, 2002.

Norma is survived by her son, Arthur Lemmi (Marian) of Hopewell Township.

She was proceeded in death by a beloved son, Robert of Burgettstown; three brothers, Premo Jr., Secondo and Frank Soliani; and five sisters, Mercedes Frattini, Bruna Dowler, Genetta Skrypak, Mabel Kemp Kubalak and Viola Trozzi.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a future memorial Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Allegheny Health Network Hospice, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021.