Norma Wilcox, 82, of Gilbert, Ariz., formerly of Washington, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was born June 4, 1936, in Graysville, a daughter of the late Roy Anderson and Nellie Cook Anderson. Brothers Delmar Anderson (Laura) and Chuck Anderson (Helen) are deceased, and surviving is brother Marlin Anderson (Joan).

Also surviving are four children, Pamela Bucciarelli (John), Donald Wilcox (Bonnie), Jeffrey Wilcox and Tracy Wilcox (Unhui); six grandchildren, Ashley Giles (Tommy), Jessica Yoest (Evan), Otis Wilcox, Ben Wilcox, Donnie Wilcox and Caden Bucciarelli; two great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.

Norma worked at Humbert Lane for 30 years and retired in 2014.

Norma's wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes thrown on a hot and windy day in Arizona, as she loved the heat.