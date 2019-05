Norman Bernard Smith, 92, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday, April 29, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

To honor his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service and inurnment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies is being planned for May 17, and will be announced in a later edition by Lee & Martin Funeral Home, Burgettstown.