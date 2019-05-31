Norman Boyd Jr., 55, of Ellsworth, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Born October 10, 1963, he was a son of Audrey Lee and the late Norman Boyd Sr.

He was a loving father to Ashley Boyd, Amber Boyd and Amy Boyd; cherished grandfather to seven grandkids; dear brother to Tina Error, Greg (Chasdity) Lee and Kristie (Shawn) Turkovich. Norman is also survived by his stepfather, George Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved ex-wife, Brigitte Burke; and his nephew, Brandon Error.

Norman worked at PA Northwestern Distributors as store manager for more than 20 years. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and he will be dearly missed by all.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

