Norman D. Boyd, 78, of Washington, died Friday, April 5, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center, due to complications of dementia.

He was born December 16, 1940, in Elizabeth, a son of the late Ernest James Boyd and Gertrude Margaret Bedell Boyd.

Mr. Boyd was a member of Bricklayer's Union Locals No. 9 and 11, and earned his 50-year certification from the International Union of Bricklayers and Skilled Craftworkers. He had worked as a bricklayer for Cost Corporation for 40 years.

His union buddies fondly referred to him as "Stormin' Norman."

He was a member of the Pulaski Club and the Slovak Club of Washington.

He enjoyed gambling, NASCAR racing, football, playing cards and going to turkey shoots.

Surviving are his devoted, longtime companion, JoAnn Ireland, with whom he shared a home for more than 23 years.

Also surviving are four sons, Norman D. Boyd Jr., Shaun Boyd, Jason Boyd and Casey Boyd; three brothers, William Boyd of New York, Larry Boyd of Washington and Tom Boyd of Ohio; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five siblings, Ernest Boyd, Robert Boyd, Donald Boyd, Charles Boyd and Susan Hammond.

At the request of the deceased, all services will be private. Arrangements are by William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

