Norman Edward Nadalin, 94, died Friday, April 3, 2020, from the coronavirus.

He was the husband of the late Dolores Martin Nadalin; loving father of Guy (Doris) Nadalin, Norman (Joann) Nadalin and the late Lynette Ferrari. He is also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, services will be held privately.

