Norman Edward Nadalin

Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA
15210
(412)-882-3850
Obituary
Norman Edward Nadalin, 94, died Friday, April 3, 2020, from the coronavirus.

He was the husband of the late Dolores Martin Nadalin; loving father of Guy (Doris) Nadalin, Norman (Joann) Nadalin and the late Lynette Ferrari. He is also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, services will be held privately.

To light a candle or send condolences to the family, visit www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the Baldwin Independent Fire Department #1, 3049 Churchview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.

Arrangements entrusted to Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Pittsburgh, PA   (412) 882-3850
