1/1
Norman Feehan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Norman Feehan, 48 years young, of Washington, originally from Beechview, peacefully went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Erin Feehan; daughters Kamryn Feehan and Kasidy Feehan; stepchildren Ashley (Brandon) and Bradley Kubecka; precious granddaughter Ariel, whom he nicknamed Baby Yoda; dear son of Dorthea and Robert Feehan; and son-in-law of Sue and James Elder. He is also survived by brother-in-law Kristin Carpenter, Brooke Snyder, many nieces, nephews and many dear friends who will sorely miss him.

He was predeceased by his sister, Christina Feehan.

Norm served as a loyal EMT for MRTSA for 30 years.

Norm fought a horrific pancreatic cancer battle to the end.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211 from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 18, where a service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Wray Fanton.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Covid-19 restrictions will be in effect; mask and social distancing. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research or a charity of one's choice.

View or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
07:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved