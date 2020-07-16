Norman Feehan, 48 years young, of Washington, originally from Beechview, peacefully went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Erin Feehan; daughters Kamryn Feehan and Kasidy Feehan; stepchildren Ashley (Brandon) and Bradley Kubecka; precious granddaughter Ariel, whom he nicknamed Baby Yoda; dear son of Dorthea and Robert Feehan; and son-in-law of Sue and James Elder. He is also survived by brother-in-law Kristin Carpenter, Brooke Snyder, many nieces, nephews and many dear friends who will sorely miss him.

He was predeceased by his sister, Christina Feehan.

Norm served as a loyal EMT for MRTSA for 30 years.

Norm fought a horrific pancreatic cancer battle to the end.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211 from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 18, where a service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Wray Fanton.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Covid-19 restrictions will be in effect; mask and social distancing. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research or a charity of one's choice.

View or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.