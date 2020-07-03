1/
Norman Robert Lear
1952 - 2020
Norman Robert Lear, 67, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

Born July 27, 1952, in Doylestown, he was a son of the late Robert and Catherine Miller Lear.

Norman graduated from Central Bucks High School, Doylestown, in 1970. He attended one year at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, for business and finance.

Norman went to the Waynesburg First Assembly Church. He was employed with Penn Engineering in sales for five years until he retired in 2000. Norman was a sports enthusiast – ice hockey, basketball, football and baseball – as a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a very outgoing person, who enjoyed talking with his friends and meeting new people. He loved reading autobiographies on past presidents.

He is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Walter) Haas of Carmichaels.

At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waynesburg First Assembly of God Missions Fund, 4131 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Waynesburg, PA 15370.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
