Norman Robert Lear, 67, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

Born July 27, 1952, in Doylestown, he was a son of the late Robert and Catherine Miller Lear.

Norman graduated from Central Bucks High School, Doylestown, in 1970. He attended one year at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, for business and finance.

Norman went to the Waynesburg First Assembly Church. He was employed with Penn Engineering in sales for five years until he retired in 2000. Norman was a sports enthusiast – ice hockey, basketball, football and baseball – as a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a very outgoing person, who enjoyed talking with his friends and meeting new people. He loved reading autobiographies on past presidents.

He is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Walter) Haas of Carmichaels.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waynesburg First Assembly of God Missions Fund

