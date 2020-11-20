Dr. Norman "Wayne" Shanor, 72, heard the call of our father and returned to his Heavenly home Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with cardiac disease and a brief fight with pancreatic cancer. He was cared for at home, surrounded by his loving family. His firm belief in God and devotion to his family supported him in this struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Wayne was born to the late Norman "Bud" Shanor and Dorothy McDonald Shanor Anderson in Washington March 8, 1948. He was immersed into everlasting life April 25, 1983.

In his youth he had a passion for football and played for Washington High School, The Big 33, University of Texas at El Paso, (Semi-Pro) The Washington Generals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and started several small businesses, including Washington Terminal Trucking Company, Paws Pet-n-Groom, Shanor's Auto, Truck, and Heavy Equipment Repair, Gourmet Concessions, and Sunset Apiary. He attended multiple colleges and universities. He became an ordained minister at the Sunset Church of Christ School of Preaching in Lubbock, Texas, in what became his life's most important work. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies, a Master of Arts in Biblical Counseling, and a Doctor of Ministry in Christian Education.

He was a member of the Sunset Lodge 623, where he was a 32-degree mason, American Association of Christian Counselors, Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club, and Washington Sportsmen Association.

He spent many years serving churches and preaching the gospel from Pennsylvania to Alaska. In what was to be his retirement, he worked alongside his son and two sons-in-law at Allegheny County Port Authority for 10 years, finally retiring at age 70. At that time, he opened a small Apiary, which he worked the last two years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, shooting and hunting, and telling people about his Lord. His favorite verse was, Isaiah 40:31- Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.

Wayne was blessed by a large and loving family. He married his high school sweetheart, best friend and soulmate, Kathryn Y. Foutz after high school graduation June 17, 1967, in Washington. Together they bought a house in Wolfdale. He loved children and was said to be a dad to everyone he met. He raised three children and many foster children with patience, discipline and humility. He taught his children about Heavenly treasure, the love of God, and the forgiveness of our Lord. He instilled morals, Bible, and respect of all men. He taught them to explore and to be adventurous taking them all over the entire continent. His favorite place was in the stillness of nature in the woods.

Wayne loved God and was a born educator; he taught everyone he met. He was a good, kind, strong, smart man who could fix anything and solve any problem. He was a big man with a charismatic presence that could overflow a room. He has left a giant vacuum in this world and a hole in the middle of his family's heart. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator, hearing the words, "Well Done."

Wayne is survived by his dedicated and strong wife, Kathryn; his daughter, Tanya (Kevin) Medwid; his son, Eric (Amy) Shanor; his daughter, Carrie (Neil) Edmondson; his grandchildren, Skyler (Salena) Morgan, Addie, Wyatt and Jesse Shanor, and Ivy and Eric Edmondson; his brother, Russell Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 23, and from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, in the Church of Christ, 700 Allison Avenue, Washington. Attendance is unlimited for people to pay respects – in one side of the auditorium to the front and out the other side, in and out, and masks are required. A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday November 25, with a celebration to follow at the Washington Church of Christ. Dave Deagel will officiate the service. Anyone wishing to express themselves with flowers may send them to the church on Monday, November 23. Wayne will be buried at the Washington Cemetery in a private service.

