Nyjel Paul Miller, 18, of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 12, 2020.

He was born December 28, 2001, in Pittsburgh, a son of Allen Dale and Michaela Ingeborg Eisenmann Miller of Waynesburg.

Nyjel graduated from West Greene High School in 2020, where he played four years of football, two years of junior high in which his dad coached him, and two years of high school. He was also a member of the band. Nyjel enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, playing video games, music and playing his guitar. He loved animals and had a good heart. Nyjel also loved to laugh and make other people laugh around him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three siblings, Lisa Wheeler of Waynesburg, Robert (Jesse) Wheeler of Conover, N.C. and Cale Miller of Waynesburg; maternal grandparents, Arnold and Sieglinde Morris of Wrzburg, Germany; paternal grandparents, Shirley Miller of Jefferson and Donald Henderson of East Lake, Ohio; three nieces, Ava, Mila and Josie Wheeler.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, in the funeral home with Dr. Keith Rieder officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Whiteley Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prevent Suicide PA at www.preventsuicidepa.org/donate-now/ or Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. www.kestersonfh.com.

