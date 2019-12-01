Odessa V. (Gillispie) Shannahan

Odessa V. Gillispie Shannahan, 90, peacefully went home to be with her Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born Decemeber 3, 1928, a daughter of the late Huey A. and Maude Ora McCardle Gillispie.

She was the beloved wife for almost 70 years of the late Thomas Francis Shanahan; loving mother of the late Linda Lee Shanahan, Patricia (Frank) Challinor, Sandra (Al) Pizzuti, Thomas J. (Shelly) Shanahan and Michelle (Jeff) Antantis; cherished grandmother of Jessica Hritz, Jonathan Pizzuti, Melissa Mechtel, Thomas N. Shanahan and Matthew Antantis; and stepgrandmother of Jacob, Joshua and Jessica Darling; also 12 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Huey Gillispie, the late Wanda Lee (the late Walter) Lynch; and sister-in-law of Greta Gillispie; also many nieces and nephews.

Odessa was a longtime member of Upper St. Clair Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and worked as a private duty nurse. She was a wonderful homemaker, she loved her family and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 5. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upper St. Clair Christian and Missionary Alliance Church or the . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 1, 2019
