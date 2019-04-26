On Sunday, April 21, 2019, just 30 minutes after entering the world, our sweet baby, Odin Laddu Jurick, passed away peacefully in his parents arms. Despite his early arrival, Odin gripped his mother's finger and responded to his father's touch. Although his time on earth was fleeting, he touched many lives and was loved by all who met him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be received by Faith Community Church Lakeside for Indian Missions.

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." - A.A. Milne.

Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.