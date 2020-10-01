1/1
Olan W. Sterback
Olan W. Sterback, 85, of California, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born Saturday, June 1, 1935, in California, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Eagler Sterback.

Olan was an industrial arts teacher in the Beth Center School District and a member, past treasurer and 1985-1986 Teacher of the Year of the Pennsylvania Industrial Arts Association. He earned his Bachelor of Science from California University of Pennsylvania and his Master of Science from West Virginia University. He also served in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, Olan was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Marge Conti; and his sisters, Betty Jane Sinchak, Margaret Sterback, Patricia Rosensteel and Rita Douglas.

Left to cherish his memory are his 10 nieces and nephews, Rita Palmintera, Anthony Sinchak, Joseph Sinchak, Anna Marie Gazi, Mary Grace Bloom, Cathy Robinson, John Douglas, Robert Douglas, Jamie Wetherald and Leann Keech. He also leaves behind numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, and until 11 a.m. Saturday when a Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home with Father Tony Klimko officiating.

In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to five minutes or less.

Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Coal Center.

To leave condolences or sign the register book, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Mariscotti Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mariscotti Funeral Home
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
7249382210
