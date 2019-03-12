Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Fernandez.

Olga Fernandez of Langeloth, passed away peacefully at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her husband, Manuel and family at her side. Olga was a faithful member of the Langeloth Community Presbyterian Church for many years and a faithful servant of the Lord. She now will join many loved ones in Heaven.

Born in Langeloth on November 16, 1928, and except for a few years, lived her entire life in Langeloth. She was the daughter of Joseph (Farmer) and Mary Fernandez. She was a 1946 graduate of Burgettstown High School.

On June 4, 1949, she married Manuel Fernandez of Donora. They would continue to live in the Donora area until Manuel took a job with Weirton Steel. She and Manuel moved back to Langeloth in 1966, where they built their current residence across the street from the soccer field where they had met in 1948.

Olga dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife and an exceptional mother. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Manuel, of 70 years, and her son, Eric and his wife Corrine of Chicago, Ill., and her son, Robin and his wife Ann (beloved Caregiver) of Sewickley. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Mina Fernandez of New York, N.Y., and Ricardo Fernandez of Sewickley; and cousins including Lana Longstreth and children Eric, Kristen; Ralph and Roby Joe, and her close friend Gloria Sergakis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Fernandez and cousin Gloria Mitchell.

Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Young Funeral Home at 23 Erie Mine Rd., Burgettstown, PA 724-947-2049, www.youngfhic.com. The Rev. Clarejean Haury will officiate a prayer service at noon Thursday, March 14 at the Young Funeral Home.

Olga will be laid to rest in a private service at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

Those wishing to do so may make gifts in Olga's memory to the for a cure for pancreatic cancer.