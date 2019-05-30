Olga Melvin, 91, of Oakdale, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Victoria Manor, Oakdale.

She was born October 10, 1927, in Monesson, a daughter of the late Steve and Mary Polyhanick Klipnick.

She was a homemaker and an avid bingo player. She was a babysitter for many families in the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Melvin Sr.; two sisters and two brothers.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, 724-693-2800, where services will be held at noon. Private interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilgrimage Hospice, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, or Victoria Manor.

Sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.