Olga Melvin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Melvin.
Service Information
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA
15071
(724)-693-2800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Olga Melvin, 91, of Oakdale, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Victoria Manor, Oakdale.

She was born October 10, 1927, in Monesson, a daughter of the late Steve and Mary Polyhanick Klipnick.

She was a homemaker and an avid bingo player. She was a babysitter for many families in the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Melvin Sr.; two sisters and two brothers.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, 724-693-2800, where services will be held at noon. Private interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilgrimage Hospice, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, or Victoria Manor.

Sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.