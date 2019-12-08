Opal "Vic" Anderson Daviduk, 82, of Washington, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born on March 25, 1937, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Ralph and Emma Miles Anderson.

Mrs. Daviduk was Roman Catholic by faith.

She had worked for 20 years as the kitchen manager for Club 40 Restaurant.

A woman who loved people, Vic especially loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed working.

Her husband, Bob Daviduk is deceased.

Surviving are a son, Tony (Elaine) Daviduk, of Chicora; three brothers, Tom (Marlene) Anderson, of Graysville, Jerry (Ann) Anderson, of Graysville, and Larry (Erma) Anderson, of Waynesburg; five sisters, Patricia Gray, of Washington, Sandy (Lloyd) Workman, of West Finley, Karen Clutter, of Waynesburg, Jane (Jay) Jubas, of Washington, and Donna (Mike) Shields, of Prosperity; five grandchildren, Jessica (Joel) Hunter, of Wellsburg, WV, Traci (Gary) Kirby, of Wolfdale, Anthony Daviduk, of Chicora, Julia Azzarello, ,of Butler, and Paige Daviduk, of Chicora; eight great grandchildren, Christian, Athena, Stephen, AJ, Cayden, Dahlia, Thor, and Josia; many nieces and nephews; a former daughter-in-law, Joy Daviduk; and a grand son-in-law, Jeff Ammons.

Deceased are four brothers, Raymond, Ralph, Bill, and Samuel Anderson; a sister, Mary Anderson; and a granddaughter, Carrie Daviduk Ammons.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, December 10, in William Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, with Pastor Michael Singo officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information, and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.